Morocco’s return to African ‘family’ was long overdue

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Morocco’s return to African ‘family’ was long overdue

Nation’s inclusion is a move towards more inclusion and independence that can be beneficial to the bloc
Gulf News
 

Morocco’s return to the African Union (AU) is a welcome move that is likely to strengthen the unity of the bloc and possibly lead to more African involvement in regional disputes. It was high time that a country as big a player in Africa as Morocco reclaimed its rightful place in the union.

Perhaps more importantly, it will bring Morocco and its adversaries in the self-styled Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) face to face as members of the AU. The bloc accepted Morocco’s return with consensus, where even the SADR government that claims to represent the people of Western Sahara, voted in favour of Morocco in return for Morocco’s unconditional request to re-join. Morocco’s exit 33 years ago was attributed to the bloc’s recognition of the SADR as an independent state with sovereignty over Western Sahara. Those reservations appear to have subsided in favour of dialogue.

Morocco’s stance of not putting forward conditions for its re-joining also earned it the support of some AU heavyweights like Algeria and South Africa, who had reservations about the kingdom’s entry due to what they said was Morocco’s “occupation” of territory belonging to another member-state. All states have so far decided to defer discussions on the dispute to a later date. Rabat’s ability to overcome the protests of some of the AU members is in itself a victory signalling a possible softening of member-states’ position on Morocco’s claim to the territory.

Member-states realise that, given the union’s plans to become self-sufficient (much of its budget is covered by foreign states), it is in their interest to bring wealthy Morocco back into the bloc. Re-admitting Morocco was a move towards more inclusion and more independence that can only be beneficial to the continent.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    100%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Morocco
    follow this tag on MGNMorocco
    Sahara
    follow this tag on MGNSahara
    South Africa
    follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
    Algeria
    follow this tag on MGNAlgeria
    ab de villiers

    also in Editorials

    Colonisation is nothing more than greed

    Related News

    Kuwait warns foreigners against unruly behaviour

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    ‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

    ‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis