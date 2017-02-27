‘Jewish state’ label is a trap for Palestinians

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Jewish state’ label is a trap for Palestinians

Israel has a clear choice of being a democracy or being a religious state, but it cannot be both
Gulf News
 

Israel has always defined itself as a homeland for Jews, but its new insistence that it is a “Jewish state” is designed as a trap for the Palestinians and a ruse to make the one-state solution totally unworkable. This is why Palestinians are right to object to the term and right to refuse to accept that definition of Israel.

It was only in 2007 that the Israelis inserted this clause into their demands for a peaceful settlement when the government of Prime Minister Ehud Olmert made Palestinian recognition of Israel as a ‘Jewish state’ a precondition in the Annapolis round of peace negotiations.

This stratagem was then picked up by the following government of Benjamin Netanyahu who has used it to the full as a mechanism that he knows the Palestinians must reject.

The facts are that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) recognised the State of Israel as part of the Oslo Accords in 1993, when there was no mention of Israel as a ‘Jewish state’.

This Israeli demand did not emerge during years of negotiations in the 1980s or 1990s, and it was certainly not part of either of the peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan.

This is why Mahmoud Al Aloul, deputy leader of Fatah after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was right to speak out against this ludicrous demand when interviewed by Gulf News this week. He said “Fatah will never ever recognise Israel as a Jewish state because this forms a threat to the rights of the Palestinians who live within the 1948 boundaries.”

Israel has a clear choice of being a democracy or being a Jewish state. It cannot be both. More than 20 per cent of its population are Arab Palestinians, and that will not include the Druze and some Negev Bedouin who register as Israeli citizens.

This large group of citizens are not Jews and cannot have an equal life with other Israelis in a ‘Jewish state’ that must favour the Jews. But the real problem is that Israel does not want accommodation with the Palestinians.

The two-state solution has vanished under the tons of Israeli concrete poured in the many colonies all over the West Bank. This ‘Jewish state’ demand makes the one-state solution a farce, so the final outcome is continued occupation which is what the Israelis want.

It allows them to continue to squeeze the Palestinians into leaving forever, which must be resisted.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    41%

  • Disagree

    59%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    33%0%33%33%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    41%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Benjamin Netanyahu
    follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
    Israel
    follow this tag on MGNIsrael
    Mahmoud Abbas
    follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Abbas
    Jordan
    follow this tag on MGNJordan
    Palestine Liberation Organisation
    follow this tag on MGNPalestine Liberation Organisation
    Palestinian Authority
    follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority

    also in Editorials

    UAE is rich in the commodity of hope

    Related Opinion

    President Trump, it’s time for work

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

    Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

    What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

    Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

    Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

    Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

    Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

    Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat