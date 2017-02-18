All employers need to work to recruit Emiratis

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

All employers need to work to recruit Emiratis

Motivators such as job satisfaction and pride in the task should be used to build a talented workforce
Gulf News
 

All private sector firms must commit to finding Emirati recruits because this is where the workforce of the future will come from. But it is clear that there is a challenge in finding recruits from the currently limited number of Emiratis entering the job market. So many companies are right to offer flexibility and more generous terms to their graduate recruits, which may continue for a few years as they train and retain these valuable corporate assets.

But it would be a serious mistake to build a long-term parallel ‘Emirati’ employment package involving shorter hours, higher pay and better benefits. This will create the curious expectation among young people that they have a life-long right to work less and get paid more. Such a structure would also impose serious operational problems. Most companies already pay Emiratis more than their peers, and that is understood pragmatically, but to build a whole package would formalise such a position. There is already a problem in the parallel structure of the public sector where pay, holiday and benefits are larger than the private sector. Both private and public sectors need to offer similar conditions so that anyone entering the labour force feels able to make a reasonable choice.

Pay and conditions must offer a decent sufficiency, but many job surveys have proved that these are not the most powerful motivators. Factors like job satisfaction, pride in the task and prestige among family and friends have consistently come out as more powerful. So employers should use these as the reasons for Emiratis to seek work in a particular company or sector instead of simple cash and holidays.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    63%

  • Disagree

    38%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    25%25%50%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    63%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

    also in Editorials

    Nato has every right to be worried

    Related Opinion

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    UK sells defence industry to GCC ‘friends’

    Princess Haya opens cancer centre

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

    Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

    Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

    Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

    Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

    Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

    Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

    Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

    Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

    Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

    Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

    Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

    Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

    Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

    Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

    Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

    VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

    VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring