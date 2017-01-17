Al Maliki’s comments are misguided and wrong

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Maliki’s comments are misguided and wrong

Bahrain has every right to impose its own judicial sanctions against those guilty of terrorist activities
Gulf News
 

Terrorism is a scourge that must be eradicated and doing so requires resolute action, a firm hand and the sternest penalties for those who take life in pursuit of a narrow political cause. On Monday, Bahrain executed three men who had been charged, investigated and found guilty of the callous and premeditated murder of three policemen, one of which was an Emirati officer on secondment to assist his Arab brothers. The three had planted a roadside bomb, provoked a street riot to lure on security officials and then detonated it with the intent of killing and maiming. It was an act of terror.

The executions were carried out under the provisions of Bahrain’s internal laws, the three were prosecuted and tried according to the standards and procedures set out by that sovereign nation. The jurisdictional and jurisprudence processes of appeals and the exercise of that ultimate sanction is a matter purely for Bahrain.

It is unbecoming for other nations to interfere, particular even more so when those comments come from a former prime minister. In Baghdad, Iraqi Vice-President Nouri Al Maliki called the executions of the three “an ugly crime”.

Let’s be clear on this: The deliberate and premeditated decision to make a bomb with the sole intent of killing, is an ugly crime. So too is planting it by the roadside. And so too is organising a street riot. And what’s most ugly is then choosing to detonate it while security officials are attempting to restore law and order for the safety of all Bahrainis.

What is “ugly” is Al Maliki failing to recognise that. He need only look within his own borders to see what weak action against terrorists has wrought.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    67%

  • Disagree

    33%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    67%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Bahrain
    follow this tag on MGNBahrain
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq

    also in Editorials

    Obama leaves behind a rich but mixed legacy

    Related News

    Bahrain allows Al Wasat to go online

    04:23 pm

    Bahrain executions done ‘in accordance to law’

    03:57 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

    Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

    Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

    Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

    Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

    Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

    Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

    Manholes being used as warehouses found

    Manholes being used as warehouses found

    30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

    30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran