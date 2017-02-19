Mobile
Strong winds kick up 10-feet waves offshore

Weather forecasters also warn of reduced visibility to less than 1000m across UAE roads

Dusty day
Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
A dusty day in Sharjah. For illustrative purposes only.
 

Dubai: This week will be more than just a breeze, as weather forecasters expect windy conditions and dusty weather to continue.  

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) on Sunday has warned residents over strong northwesterly winds with very rough seas in the Arabian Gulf, with waves as high as 10 feet in the Oman sea.

The strong winds are expected to blow in dust and reduce visibility until Tuesday, with a reduction in road visibility to less than 1,000 metres on Sunday.

The movement of strong northwesterly winds will average 20km/h to 30km/h on dry land, while an average 25km/h to 35km/h wind speed is expected to affect the sea.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively low ranging from 15 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The NCMS also said that on Monday, “the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy at times, especially over western coastal areas with some rain may fall by night. Strong winds will continue over the sea and the exposed areas, causing blowing dust and sand with poor visibility at times.”

The amount of humidity will increase during night and early morning over some internal areas.

Residents are advised to take caution when venturing out into coastal areas and the deep sea. 

United Arab Emirates
