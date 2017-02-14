Scattered showers in the UAE for the next four days

Dubai: Partly cloudy weather with stray showers are to continue until the weekend, with heavy rain, possibly coupled with thunder, expected on Friday, a forecaster said.

Unsettled weather conditions will prevail over the country, bringing scattered rainfall over the islands, coastal areas like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the northern and eastern parts of the country due to a low pressure. The country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies and hazy conditions.

“The next few days will have showers that are light to moderate only. But on Friday, we’re expecting heavy rain, and possibly with thunder,” a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said.

The forecaster said the NCMS is also doing cloud seeding to enhance rainfall but he said it’s still too early to measure its results for now.

Different intensities of rain lashed major parts of the UAE including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ruwais and Umm Al Quwain on Tuesday morning and in the afternoon.

Since the rains started on last weekend until Tuesday afternoon, Mabrah Mountain has received an accumulated rainfall of 10.4mm, Abu Al Abyad in Abu Dhabi has got 7.6mm, Dibba in Fujairah 6.9mm, Ras Al Khaimah 5.3mm and Jebel Jais 2.2mm.

Moderate to fresh winds, becoming strong at times especially over the sea and the exposed areas, may cause blowing dust and poor visibility at times, especially in internal areas on Wednesday.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be rough, with wave heights of 5 feet to 7 feet, reaching 8 feet at times.