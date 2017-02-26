Mobile
Residents enjoy extended rainy winter outdoors

This year, the extended winter weather is encouraging many people to put on a jacket and step outside

  • Cloudy sky in Dubai.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • Children have some fun in the rain in Abu Dhabi. The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy today with thImage Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
  • Pedestrians brave the drizzle on Hamdan street in Abu Dhabi.Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
  • The resident covered by a plastic cover walks to cross the Electra street in Abu Dhabi during the rain yesterImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: This winter, residents are enjoying the frequent drizzles and chilly weather by taking part in outdoor activities.

Putting on a cosy jumper and enjoying a cup of tea while watching the rain is a rare occasion in the UAE. However, this year, the winter weather has stuck around for longer than just a couple of weeks, encouraging many people to put on a jacket and step outside.

In Pictures: Rain hits several parts of UAE

Gulf News talked to residents across the country about how they have been spending their weekends and taking advantage of the cool weather.

Noora Ahamd from Egypt said she has been planning her weekends ahead of time, and hopes to get as many outdoor activities as possible before the heat settles in.

“This week, we went to the Etisalat Beach Canteen in Dubai, and really enjoyed being outside for most of the day. It even drizzled a little,” said Ahamd. She pointed out that her plans for next weekend include a picnic trip to Hatta with friends. “It feels great to have some kind of winter this year, my husband and I enjoy sitting out in the balcony almost every night,” she added.


Mustafa Al Baldawi

Another resident, architect Mostafa Al Baldawi, from Iraq, said he has been hitting the beach for walks and enjoying the cool weather and occasional drizzle.

“This weather is perfect, I wish it would last for another two months. I like walking in the rain or even driving and watching the rainfall, and I am usually out of the house as soon as it starts to drizzle. It would be a waste staying home and missing out on this weather,” he said.

Lyka Dalangin

Just the same, fresh university graduate Filipino Lyka Dalangin, 20, said the cool weather motivates her to go outside and exercise or take part in various activities. “Me and my sister like driving around the city and watching the rain. But at the same time I love being home in my pyjama and watching the rainfall from my window,” said Dalangin. The Dubai resident of six years said she is pleasantly surprised to experience rain in Dubai that is lasting longer than a couple of days.

Reema Chayeb

Another resident, Reema Chayeb from Lebanon described the weather as “cosy.”

“I would have to say the weather is slightly bipolar, I never know whether I will need a jacket or if a light shirt would be enough,” said Chayeb. While not a fan of very cold days, Chayeb said she is enjoying the fresh weather by sitting outside her dorms with her friends. “I don’t like the heat, I would say this weather is perfect,” she said.

