Rain hits several parts of UAE

Light to moderate rain hit several parts of the UAE early Saturday following dusty overcast conditions

  • Drainage people clearing the flooded area near Shajah Univesity after heavy rains in SharjahImage Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
  • After a night of heavy rainfall, Dubai residents begin their day clearing flooded building entrances.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • After a night of heavy rainfall in Dubai people maneuver their way through flooded roads.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Gulf News
 

Dubai: Light to moderate rain hit several parts of the UAE early Saturday following dusty overcast conditions the previous day. Heavy rain with thunder and lightning reported from in Abu Dhabi, Al Buteen and Khalifa A.

Scattered rain fell on parts of Dubai late Friday night and early Saturday. Moderate to heavy rainfall reported in International City and Ras Al Khor area, while light to moderate rain reported from Jebel Ali, parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaima.

Watch: Ras Al Khaimah's Wadi Bih was flooded this morning
(Video via UAE Barq)

Watch: Heavy rain, thunder and lightning in Dubai

pic.twitter.com/bOp9Z4Gcwk

Earlier, forecasters had warned of unstable weather on Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rainfall over different areas.
 

 

In a related incident, Pakistani cricket star Waseem Akram commented on the sudden change in weather and his experience in playing cricket in UAE. 

 

