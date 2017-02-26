Overcast skies and wet spell not ‘unusual’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Overcast skies and wet spell not ‘unusual’

Current weather induced by number of low pressure systems but such patterns may show up in different months of year

  • People near Irish Village in Dubai, during the rain in Dubai and other Emirates.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
  • Pedestrians brave the drizzle on Hamdan street in Abu Dhabi.Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: More than two weeks of back-to-back cloudy and wet weather is not an unusual phenomenon for the UAE, forecasters said yesterday, but it might draw to a close on Monday, with a chance to appear again later in the week.

While it rains in the country during winter, overcast skies with intermittent showers for more than two weeks is not something residents commonly get to enjoy in the UAE. The continuous cloud cover is due to the different low pressures in the atmosphere that is affecting the region.

“Our area, including the UAE, is affected by the extension of the low pressure in the upper air, and the extension of low pressure in the surface and also there are clouds moving from the west over to the UAE. This kind of weather is normal for this time of the year,” Dr Ahmad Habib, specialist in meteorology at the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS), said.

“The wettest period of the year across the country is during winter, but the specific month varies. There are chances of rain in some years in January, in some years in February, in some years in March. The wettest month last year, for example, was March.”

Based on NCMS data, the average monthly total rainfall across the country from 2003 to 2015 was highest in the month of December at 18.8mm, followed by January at 10.6mm. April got the third place at 8.6mm followed by March at 5.6mm and February at 3.8mm.

In Dubai’s Meteorological office, February is considered the wettest month in the emirate, with an average of 25mm of rain. The expected number of rainy days during the month is five but has been as high as 12.

Rain falls in other months of the year but only in specific areas like in Al Ain in summer, or in Fujairah during the latter part of the year.

To enhance rainfall in the country, NCMS has conducted 55 cloud seeding operations since the beginning of the year. Dr Habib, however, said NCMS currently does not have scientific data on its current impact so far.

Related Links

“Cloud seeding is only done to enhance rainfall. So since we have natural clouds and natural rain, we’re only trying to enhance it. Based on previous studies abroad and in the UAE, cloud seeding could result in rain enhancement of up to 10 to 12 per cent,” Dr Habib said.

The rain clouds are not here to stay. Chances of rain will drop by Monday afternoon and showers are only forecast on Monday morning in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Monday’s weather will be partly cloudy with a probability of fog formation in internal and coastal areas.

Average temperature will be between 23C to 27C and will remain the same for the next three days.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate, and rough at times, while Oman Sea will be moderate in general.

More Pictures

More from Weather

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

More Pictures

Rain hits several parts of UAE

Also In Weather

Now, students can ask for rainy days off
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat