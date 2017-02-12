It’s a wet, rainy day in the UAE for next 2 days

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

It’s a wet, rainy day in the UAE for next 2 days

Scattered rain fell across various parts of the country on Sunday morning, with temperatures falling down to 14 degrees Celsius in coastal areas

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Thick rain clouds loom around Sharjah skyline.
 

Dubai: Residents woke up to a rainy start to their day, and good news is in store – weather forecasters expect scattered rainfall to continue until Monday.

Sharjah and the northern emirates were the areas most affected on Sunday morning with light showers, including the emirates of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. Light to medium rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day.

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology posted a satellite map of water vapour in the UAE for Sunday.

The colours on the map indicate that areas covered in light to dark green colours will experience humid to cloudy weather. Areas covered in light to dark blue will have drizzle to light rain, while the yellow covered areas indicate moderate rainfall.

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) also reported that the weather will remain unstable until Wednesday, with clouds and rains to fall across various parts of the country. Moderate east to south easterly winds will hit the UAE, bringing with it some more rainfall. 

Temperatures over the next couple of days along the coastal areas will fall down to 14 degrees Celsius but reach as high as 27 degrees Celsius at midday, while temperatures in mountain areas will reach as low as 8 degrees Celsius and peak at a relatively cool 18 degrees Celsius. 

The UAE's Storm Centre posted footage of wet roads in the UAE at 7am on Sunday, which ranged all the way from Dubai to Fujairah.

More from Weather

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Weather

Scattered rainfall likely in parts of UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone