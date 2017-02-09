Mobile
Expect unstable weather in UAE over next five days

Low pressure system could result in scattered rain in coastal areas

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The weather in the UAE may be unstable over the next five days due to a low pressure system in the western region of the Arabian peninsula.

Some areas may receive scattered rain, while the weather may be windy with a chance of dust storms.

The weekend weather will be partly cloudy in general. “There is a slight chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. From Sunday evening to Wednesday, we expect unstable weather with scattered rain in the coastal areas such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, even the northern and eastern emirates plus the mountainous areas,” a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology told Gulf News.

“This weather instability is affecting the Gulf area moving from west to east from Kuwait to the UAE, including the islands.”

Moderate to fresh easterly to southeasterly winds will hit most areas, starting from Sunday and may be strong over the sea with towering clouds.

Exposed areas may experience dusty conditions and poor visibility.

The forecaster, however, said winds will not be as gusty as the last weekend, when winds reached speeds of up to 75km/h that toppled a lightning rod in Dubai, uprooted trees, and blew away aluminum gates in construction areas.

Temperatures will not drop and will remain in the mid-20s Celsius on average across the country.

Residents are advised against heading out to sea from Sunday till Wednesday due to rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Check our live weather update

