Chances of scattered rain over next 3 days due to low pressure

Unstable weather due to low pressure could bring different intensities of rain

 

Dubai: The first showers of the year are expected to fall over the next three days due to a low pressure, forecasters said.

The country is expected to have unstable weather from Thursday until Monday due to a low trough in the upper layers accompanied by partly cloudy weather, according to a weather alert from the National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS).

“Starting Thursday early morning, the cloud amount will increase giving a chance of different intensities of scattered rainfall in the western and northern and eastern parts of the UAE. In areas where it will rain, the temperatures will drop by around 3C to 4C, bringing the average temperature to 16C to 21C,” a forecaster told Gulf News.

“We are seeing chances of rain for the next three days and the chances may extend to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Sunday and Monday,” he added.

The weather fluctuations will bring moderate winds, that may be fresh at times when cumulus clouds appear, that may cause dusty conditions over exposed areas. Visibility may deteriorate over some areas.

NCMS has warned residents to stay away from wadis or watersheds near the eastern highlands. Residents are also advised against frequenting the sea during this period. The Oman Sea will be rough because of fresh to strong winds brought about by a low pressure in the surface and trough in the upper air.

