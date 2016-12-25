Your best moments on a number plate
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai now have a chance to get their birth dates, wedding dates and other personal milestones on their number plates, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.
This is the second phase of the ‘special moments’ initiative, which will allow motorists to choose five digit plates with numbers reflecting dates from 1967 to 2016.
The first phase was restricted to dates between 1981 and 1998 which, according to Sultan Al Marzouqi, director of Vehicles Licensing at RTA’s Licensing Agency, saw “a remarkable response”.
Motorists can choose from a range of dates, including employment and graduation dates apart from wedding and birth dates.
“The new phase will allow customers to have important personal dates reflected in their vehicle licence plates. Such plates must necessarily be of five digits only to cover the day, month and year,” said Al Marzouqi.
The special number plates will be issued with code ‘T’ only and would be issued subject to availability at a cost of Dh1,620.
The plates can be applied for online through www.rta.ae, through RTA ‘Drivers and Vehicles’ mobile app or at RTA’s customer care centres.