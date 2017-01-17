Udrive in UAE: Here's how to use it

Scroll down for a step-by-step guide on how to use the Udrive service.

Stepping up its efforts to introduce smart transport solutions, the Roads and Transport Authority earlier this week launched an app-based car rental service in association with two firms.

The smart service allows commuters to hire a car from any location and get down anywhere else in Dubai, paying for the service by the minute or on an hourly basis through mobile apps of Udrive and ekar.

At 50 fils per minute or Dh30 per hour, including parking fees, fuel cost and insurance, the service is much cheaper then a regular taxi, offering commuters convenient mobility at an affordable rate.

On Tuesday, Gulf News took a Udrive vehicle on a test drive to get a first-hand experience of the new transport system.

Accessed through an app, we found the tech-based transport solution a breeze, except for the one-time registration process.

The registration for the service can be done either through the apps or websites of both the firms by following a set of steps and uploading documents like driving licence, Emirates ID and passport details.

The process of applying for the service via the mobile app takes around 15 minutes, but it might take around four hours or more for the system to process the application.

Once approved, the customers have to activate their payment account by uploading credit card details.

Every registered customer receives a permanent unique identification pin and is charged a monthly membership fee of Dh20, in addition to the rental.

Gulf News accessed the solution from the Business Bay metro station and found the steps to locate the car and unlock it quite convenient.

The app allows you to locate the nearest car and then guides you through the steps of unlocking the car and driving off.

Your trip time starts the moment you key in the unique identification pin into the electronic device found inside the glove box of the car.

The car key is released after you punch in the pin, following which you drive away for whatever duration you want. The maximum one-time rental duration allowed is six hours.

To end the trip, just drop the car back to the location where you pick it from or leave it at any RTA A, B, C, D parking zones. Once you are out of the car, just tap the lock button on the app and your trip ends.

The fare for the trip will be charged automatically to your registered credit card account.