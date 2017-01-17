Udrive in UAE: Here's how to use it

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Udrive in UAE: Here's how to use it

Gulf News test drives Dubai’s new pay by the minute car rental service

  • Hasib Khan, Managng Director, Udrive, poses for the picture with one of the Udrive car near Business Bay metroImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Gulf News reporter Shafaat Shahbandari takes a test drive of new car sharing technology, Udrive.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Gulf News reporter Shafaat Shahbandari takes a test drive of new car sharing technology, Udrive.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Gulf News reporter Shafaat Shahbandari takes a test drive of new car sharing technology, Udrive.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Scroll down for a step-by-step guide on how to use the Udrive service.

Stepping up its efforts to introduce smart transport solutions, the Roads and Transport Authority earlier this week launched an app-based car rental service in association with two firms.

The smart service allows commuters to hire a car from any location and get down anywhere else in Dubai, paying for the service by the minute or on an hourly basis through mobile apps of Udrive and ekar.

At 50 fils per minute or Dh30 per hour, including parking fees, fuel cost and insurance, the service is much cheaper then a regular taxi, offering commuters convenient mobility at an affordable rate.

On Tuesday, Gulf News took a Udrive vehicle on a test drive to get a first-hand experience of the new transport system.

Accessed through an app, we found the tech-based transport solution a breeze, except for the one-time registration process.

The registration for the service can be done either through the apps or websites of both the firms by following a set of steps and uploading documents like driving licence, Emirates ID and passport details.

The process of applying for the service via the mobile app takes around 15 minutes, but it might take around four hours or more for the system to process the application.

Once approved, the customers have to activate their payment account by uploading credit card details.

Every registered customer receives a permanent unique identification pin and is charged a monthly membership fee of Dh20, in addition to the rental.

Gulf News accessed the solution from the Business Bay metro station and found the steps to locate the car and unlock it quite convenient.

The app allows you to locate the nearest car and then guides you through the steps of unlocking the car and driving off.

Your trip time starts the moment you key in the unique identification pin into the electronic device found inside the glove box of the car.

The car key is released after you punch in the pin, following which you drive away for whatever duration you want. The maximum one-time rental duration allowed is six hours.

To end the trip, just drop the car back to the location where you pick it from or leave it at any RTA A, B, C, D parking zones. Once you are out of the car, just tap the lock button on the app and your trip ends.

The fare for the trip will be charged automatically to your registered credit card account.

 

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority
Salik
follow this tag on MGNSalik

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
Salik
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Early awareness key to safer UAE roads
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access