RTA urges safe driving in fog, rain

Traffic on Al Khan Bridge in Sharjah. Thick fog on Thursday morning in Sharjah and other Emirates.

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged motorists to drive safely during foggy and rainy conditions.

The call was part of the RTA’s seasonal campaign to raise motorists’ awareness about responsible driving under changing weather conditions. The past few days have seen Dubai waking up to dense, foggy mornings.

Maitha Mohammad Bin Adai, CEO of RTA Traffic and Roads Agency, called on motorists to exercise caution during the days and weeks ahead, which have the potential of being covered in blankets of fog, and possibly rainfall.

“During the campaign, which started early October and continues till the end of this year, the RTA inspectors distributed informative leaflets to drivers in several parts of Dubai in collaboration with Al Ahli Driving Institute. The campaign focused on parking lots of the Land Department, Dubai Courts, Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Media City, RTA Customers Service Centres and truck drivers at JAFZA,” Bin Adai said.

“The campaign focused on a number of educational points that assist drivers avoid road crashes triggered by changing weather conditions. The campaigns used digital and smart channels in transmitting awareness messages such as social media network, screens in customer service centres, on bridges and roads as well as awareness flashes on websites and media outlets. Messages were transmitted in Arabic and English to reach the largest possible number of drivers and community members.”

Tips during fog, rain

Leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front and be prepared for any sudden incident.

Avoid driving distractions such as the mobile phone.

Ensure windshield and windows are clean for clear visibility.

Drive at a reasonable speed or at less than the speed limit.

Avoid switching on the four-light hazard unless in emergency situation.

Continually check your vehicle condition and maintain it properly, especially headlights, wipers, tyres and brakes as they contribute to boosting driver’s visibility and control of the vehicle during rainy spells.