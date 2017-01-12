RTA holds brainstorming session with taxi users
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held a brainstorming session with a number of taxi users in Dubai to get their feedback about their needs, suggestions and complaints about the taxi service.
The move is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to meet the expectations of taxi riders in a bid to enhance their satisfaction rating and make them feel happier.
“The workshop shed light on the existing channels for receiving suggestions and complaints, along with the internal procedures of handling incoming ideas,” said Ahmad Mahboub, director of Customer Service, RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector
Some of the suggestions given by the attendees included ideas to improve the official uniform of cab drivers, ways to make number plates more visible at night, better etiquette of dealing with riders, and the possibility of providing books and magazines to entertain passengers in long-haul trips. The introduction of a technology enabling instant measuring of rider’s satisfaction rather than waiting for the next day to submit complaints was also suggested.
“The RTA stressed to attendees that it would spare no effort in taking punitive measures against any driver abusing a taxicab, and that customers’ complaints should always be taken into consideration and dealt with quite seriously,” added Mahboub.