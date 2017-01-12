RTA holds brainstorming session with taxi users

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

RTA holds brainstorming session with taxi users

RTA continues its ongoing efforts to meet the expectations of taxi riders in a bid to enhance their satisfaction rating

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held a brainstorming session with a number of taxi users in Dubai to get their feedback about their needs, suggestions and complaints about the taxi service.

The move is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to meet the expectations of taxi riders in a bid to enhance their satisfaction rating and make them feel happier.

“The workshop shed light on the existing channels for receiving suggestions and complaints, along with the internal procedures of handling incoming ideas,” said Ahmad Mahboub, director of Customer Service, RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector

Some of the suggestions given by the attendees included ideas to improve the official uniform of cab drivers, ways to make number plates more visible at night, better etiquette of dealing with riders, and the possibility of providing books and magazines to entertain passengers in long-haul trips. The introduction of a technology enabling instant measuring of rider’s satisfaction rather than waiting for the next day to submit complaints was also suggested.

“The RTA stressed to attendees that it would spare no effort in taking punitive measures against any driver abusing a taxicab, and that customers’ complaints should always be taken into consideration and dealt with quite seriously,” added Mahboub.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year