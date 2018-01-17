RTA: 5000 heavy vehicles fitted with smart monitoring devices

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed in a press release today that more than 5,000 heavy vehicles had now been fitted with smart monitoring devices that remotely detect vehicle faults and drivers attitudes on roads.

The service, which has been launched via the recently opened Vehicles Safety Center at Jebel Ali Free Zone, has become mandatory to all companies operating trucks exceeding 20 years in service.

“The system enables RTA personnel to monitor the conduct of heavy vehicle drivers”

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of RTA, had announced the start of the initial stage for the mandatory implementation of the Vehicles Safety System last year.

The system involves fitting monitoring devices in trucks to enable RTA personnel at the monitoring centre to monitor the conduct of heavy vehicle drivers. Accordingly, they will communicate with the patrols of Dubai Police and RTA to enforce the law against offenders.

“The devices fitted to trucks are linked to RTA’s Smart Monitoring Center. The service, which is part of RTA’s projects in support of the Smart City initiative, carries remote monitoring of heavy vehicle drivers conducts to ensure their compliance with the traffic rules, and detect faults sustained by vehicles on the road. Accordingly, it will improve the road safety and save lives & properties. It will also reduce negative effects of these vehicles, and disseminate the culture of traffic safety among operators and drivers,” said Mohammed Nabhan, Director of Monitoring & Enforcement, Licensing Agency, RTA.

“The initial phase of installation of these devices targets trucks that have been in service for 20 years or more. The second phase, which will be kicked off in August this year, will target trucks in service for 15 years or more. The third phase, planned for August 2019 will target trucks that have been in service for 10 years or less,” explained Nabhan.

“Faults detected by the device include vehicle collision, driving without displaying identification badge, exceeding the speed limits, sudden braking, driving in restricted areas, driving for long hours, dangerous acceleration, sudden swerving, driving during prohibited timing, and vehicle overturn.

“The RTA is making every effort to ensure road safety and save lives in keeping with its vision: Safe and Smooth Transport for All. The RTA is always keen to introduce technological means compatible with its first & seventh goals: Smart Dubai, and RTA Excellence,” concluded Nabhan