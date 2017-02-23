Mobile
Road closures on Friday to affect airport passengers

The Roads and Transport Authority will carry out road works from 2am-1pm on Friday

Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News archives
Emirates airlines aircrafts at Dubai airport.
 

Dubai: Passengers travelling out of Dubai on Friday can expect delays on their route to the airport.

Dubai Airports on Thursday announced that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will be carrying out several roadworks near Dubai International Airport.

In a statement, Dubai Airports said: “[We] would like to advise departing passengers travelling on Friday, February 24, between 0200 and 1300 to allow additional time to travel to Dubai International due to road construction work being carried out by RTA at the junction of Marrakech Street and Airport Road.”

From 2am-1pm, authorities expect traffic jams in and around the areas of:

Airport Road – heading west and east

Emirates Group Headquarters

Access to the Terminal 3 Staging Lane

“Road capacity in and around the airport is being upgraded to accommodate future traffic growth and improve service. Dubai Airports would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding,” it said.

Dubai International continues to be the world’s number one airport for international passengers after near record numbers in December propelled the hub’s annual traffic to 83.6 million passengers in 2016.

The airport’s annual traffic in 2016 reached 83,654,250 passengers, compared to 78,014,838 in 2015, a robust growth of 7.2 per cent.

