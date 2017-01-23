Mobile
New traffic measures taken on Abu Dhabi-Al Sila Road

The plan includes illuminating all entrances and exits of diversions and protecting labourers from roadworks dangers

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Traffic accidents caused by company drivers, failure to adhere to speed limits and traffic laws, truck drivers overtaking other vehicles, driving in foggy weather conditions, and failure to use good quality tyres, were addressed in a meeting of Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police with officials of roadworks and construction companies.

The meeting focused on reducing the rate of fatalities and raising the level of traffic safety standards on Abu Dhabi-Al Sila Road, one of the top five dangerous roads in the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Suhail Sayyah Al Mazroui, head of main roads department at Abu Dhabi Traffic Police in the Western Region, said that roadworks companies will ensure all safety standards in road construction areas, by illuminating all entrances, exits and diversions and providing protective gears to construction workers.

The writer is Abu Dhabi based journalist

Abu Dhabi
