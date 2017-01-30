Mobile
High-speed water taxi service introduced at Yas Island

Residents near and at Yas Island can now use water taxis to get to the island

Image Credit: Courtesy: Yas Island
The water taxi, which can carry up to 10 passengers, will be an extra mode of transport for residents of Raha Beach
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi

New high speed water taxis will provide transportation to and from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island from a number of locations in the area, it was announced on Monday.

The water taxi, which can carry up to 10 passengers, will be an extra mode of transport for residents of Raha Beach — including Al Muneera, Al Bandar and Al Zeina — heading to Yas Marina and Yas Links, in addition to other Island locations in the future.

This latest addition aims to improve accessibility and connectivity among major entertainment attractions and locations on Yas Island and Abu Dhabi,

Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO of Aldar Properties said, “We are pleased to be able to sign this agreement with Jalboot. This new water taxi service will add significant value to the existing communities on Al Raha Beach and the main city of Abu Dhabi, future residents of Yas Island, and tourists alike. As we seek to continually enhance the experience of those living and working in our prime destinations, this will be yet another milestone that improves peoples’ lives.”

The new service will also connect with the existing high-speed ferry service that Jalboot currently operates around Abu Dhabi city, stopping at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi Mall, Etihad Towers and Fairmont Hotel. Tickets for this ferry service are sold and priced separately from high-speed taxis.

The new service will operate ‘on demand’ around Yas Marina, Al Bandar and Al Muneera from February 1 to February 13, after which scheduled services based on polling of interested individuals through Jalboot’s Facebook page will be announced.

This service is the latest visitor-friendly component to be added to Yas Island’s transportation offering, which already includes the new Yas Express shuttle service and the ADCB Bikeshare network powered by Cyacle.

Tickets for the new service are available on board, with no prior reservation required. Ticket prices for the high-speed taxis are: Dh15 for one ride, Dh25 for two rides and Dh40 for an all-day pass.

 

Fact Box

Pricing and details for water taxis to and from Yas Island:

Connecting points: Raha Beach — including Al Muneera, Al Bandar and Al Zeina — heading to Yas Marina and Yas Links

1 ride – Dh15

2 rides – Dh25

All-day pass – 40

