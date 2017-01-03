Feeder buses rebranded

RTA unveils the new colour scheme for metro feeder buses, replicating the shape of the metro carriages.

Dubai: Dubai Metro’s feeder buses will turn out in a new avatar, resembling the trains more in colour and branding, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

The branding and colour of all feeder buses were similar to RTA’s urban buses but as part of its planned rebranding the authority is now choosing from a wider palette of colours.

Red was most commonly identified with RTA’s products and services. However, the rebranding programme has seen colours like blue and purple coming into play, apart from new shapes and designs.





The buses will resemble the trains more in colour and a wider palette is being used. (Courtesy: RTA)

“All metro feeder buses will have a new colour scheme replicating the shape of the metro carriages,” said Abdullah Rashid Al Mazami, director of Maintenance and Services at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

He added RTA has so far repainted 70 buses and by the end of the first quarter of 2017, all the 186 metro feeder buses will bear the new colour scheme.

“The purpose of launching this colour theme underlines RTA’s keenness to bring happiness to all community segments, be it citizens, residents, tourists or visitors. The colour marking and optical theming of mass transit modes help improve communication and overcoming language barriers,” he said.

“RTA is keen on continuously improving public buses and enhancing their integration with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram and water transport means like the water bus and the water taxi. The ultimate objective of these endeavours is to make this modern transit means the optimal mobility option in the emirate of Dubai,” he added.