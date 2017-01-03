Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Feeder buses rebranded

Blue is the new colour of RTA’s feeder buses

Image Credit: RTA
RTA unveils the new colour scheme for metro feeder buses, replicating the shape of the metro carriages.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Metro’s feeder buses will turn out in a new avatar, resembling the trains more in colour and branding, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

The branding and colour of all feeder buses were similar to RTA’s urban buses but as part of its planned rebranding the authority is now choosing from a wider palette of colours.

Red was most commonly identified with RTA’s products and services. However, the rebranding programme has seen colours like blue and purple coming into play, apart from new shapes and designs.



The buses will resemble the trains more in colour and a wider palette is being used.  (Courtesy: RTA)

“All metro feeder buses will have a new colour scheme replicating the shape of the metro carriages,” said Abdullah Rashid Al Mazami, director of Maintenance and Services at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

He added RTA has so far repainted 70 buses and by the end of the first quarter of 2017, all the 186 metro feeder buses will bear the new colour scheme.

“The purpose of launching this colour theme underlines RTA’s keenness to bring happiness to all community segments, be it citizens, residents, tourists or visitors. The colour marking and optical theming of mass transit modes help improve communication and overcoming language barriers,” he said.

“RTA is keen on continuously improving public buses and enhancing their integration with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram and water transport means like the water bus and the water taxi. The ultimate objective of these endeavours is to make this modern transit means the optimal mobility option in the emirate of Dubai,” he added.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Dubai Metro
follow this tag on MGNDubai Metro
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Metro
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

New road to link UAE, Oman by next year
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler