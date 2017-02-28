Dubai-Sharjah rush hour traffic aggravated with multiple accidents

Heavy flow of traffic during morning rush hour at Shaikh Zayed road towards Dubai. For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: A number of traffic accidents were reported on Tuesday morning, adding further woes to motorists stuck in heavy congestion. The regular rush hour on Dubai-Sharjah roads, in addition to main roads across the city, came to a complete standstill as a result of numerous fender-benders and minor traffic accidents. Its a bad day for motorists using D61 Hessa St today. Second accident reported just before Al Khail Rd exit towards #SMBZR. pic.twitter.com/Xvu9KiqwCP — TrafficDXB (@trafficdxb) February 28, 2017 Two accidents were reported on Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one opposite Jumeirah Village Triangle, and another at the interchange between Al Khawaneej Road and Airport Road. Accident on D61 Hessa St before Al Khail Rd exit towards Al Barsha South / #SMBZR. Please watch out for congestion and slow moving vehicles. pic.twitter.com/8m1ZMR5Nk9 — TrafficDXB (@trafficdxb) February 28, 2017 Multiple accidents were also reported on Hessa Street, Al Khail Road, and along the Dubai-Al Ain Road, as well as on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road near National Paints heading from Sharjah towards Dubai. D73 Al Khail Rd from Business Bay Bridge towards #Dubai Mall exit looking bad at this very moment. Slow moving traffic. Delays expected. pic.twitter.com/rSFmryrdZ8 — TrafficDXB (@trafficdxb) February 28, 2017 Motorists were further delayed in and around the Business Bay area, Safa Park, Umm Suqeim Road and Shaikh Zayed Road, with a tailback of cars leading up all the way to Al Barsha area.