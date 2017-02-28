Mobile
Dubai-Sharjah rush hour traffic aggravated with multiple accidents

Multiple traffic accidents were reported on Tuesday morning across Dubai

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Heavy flow of traffic during morning rush hour at Shaikh Zayed road towards Dubai. For illustrative purposes only.
 

Dubai: A number of traffic accidents were reported on Tuesday morning, adding further woes to motorists stuck in heavy congestion.

The regular rush hour on Dubai-Sharjah roads, in addition to main roads across the city, came to a complete standstill as a result of numerous fender-benders and minor traffic accidents.  

Two accidents were reported on Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one opposite Jumeirah Village Triangle, and another at the interchange between Al Khawaneej Road and Airport Road.

Multiple accidents were also reported on Hessa Street, Al Khail Road, and along the Dubai-Al Ain Road, as well as on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road near National Paints heading from Sharjah towards Dubai.

Motorists were further delayed in and around the Business Bay area, Safa Park, Umm Suqeim Road and Shaikh Zayed Road, with a tailback of cars leading up all the way to Al Barsha area. 

