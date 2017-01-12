Mobile
Airlines in UAE issue advisory on delays due to heavy fog

Heavy fog conditions at UAE airports on Thursday delayed at least 158 flights in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Heavy fog on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Airlines in the UAE are asking passengers who are planning to depart the country to check their airline online advisories for anticipated delays due to heavy fog conditions like those experienced in recent weeks.

Fog once again caused delays on Thursday morning with weather conditions delaying more than 150 flights across the UAE.

“Fog in Dubai in the early morning of 12 January 2017 caused the delay of some Emirates flights arriving and departing at Dubai International Airport. Emirates passengers affected by the flight delays have been assisted with their onward connections and rebooking if needed,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement sent to Gulf News on Thursday.

“Emirates advises passengers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport during this period to check their flight status on http://www.emirates.com/english/plan_book/flight_status/flightstatus.aspx for the latest information regarding their flights,” the spokesperson said.

Etihad did not respond to a media request from Gulf News on Thursday.

Low-cost carrier flydubai also advised passengers to build extra allowances into their travelling scheduled for foggy weather on Thursday.

“If you are travelling from Dubai, please note that the journey time to the airport may take longer and please check the status of your flight before you set off for the airport,” flydubai said.

As of 10am, at least 158 outbound and inbound flights in Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports were either delayed or cancelled.

In Abu Dhabi, 83 departing flights were delayed, according to Abu Dhabi Airport Guide, while in Dubai, at least 31 incoming and 32 departing flights were facing delays and 12 more inbound and outbound trips were cancelled.

Fog kicks up chaos in Dubai

“Heavy fog is disrupting operations this morning at Dubai International resulting in delays on arriving and departing flights,” Dubai Airports said early morning on Thursday.

“Fog in Dubai will impact arrivals and departures at Dubai Airports,” Emirates Airline cautioned passengers.

Flydubai also confirmed that some of its flights have suffered traffic disruptions. Travellers whose flights have been cancelled were advised to get in touch with their travel agent or customer centre to rebook on the next available flight without penalty.

“The foggy weather conditions in Dubai this morning have caused delays to flights and some cancellations. We are continuing to monitor the weather conditions in Dubai,” flydubai said.

