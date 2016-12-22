Adnoc opens three rebranded service stations
Sharjah: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) Distribution has rebranded three petrol stations in Sharjah as part of an asset transfer agreement with Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc), officials said on Thursday.
The opening of stations of Seeh Al Mahab, Asraar and Al Ghafia under the Adnoc banner brings the total number of service stations within its network in the emirate to 91.
All three petrol stops will be open 24 hours a day.
Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Adnoc Distribution, said in a statement that the latest move is in line with the firm’s expansion plans across the country.
“At the moment, all service stations in the emirate of Sharjah operate under the Adnoc Distribution brand. The new additions to our growing portfolio support our plan to expand our geographical footprint in Sharjah in particular and across the UAE at large,” he said. “As part of our commitment to bringing our high-quality services and products closer to our customers, we continue our countrywide expansion. In Sharjah, we currently have eight service stations in different phases of development.”
Seeh Al Mahab service station is located near Al Siji roundabout on Al Dhaid — Masafi Road, and is fitted-out with three islands and five dispensers.
Located on Al Nahda Street in Al Nahda area of Sharjah, Asraar service station features five islands with five dispensers while Al Ghafia service station, located near Al Ghafia Park on Shaikh Majed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street in Sharjah, comprises four islands with four dispensers.