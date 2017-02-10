Mobile
Abu Dhabi’s bike share system in Masdar City

Cyacle, the bike-sharing system, is increasing the number of its bike stations from 11 to 50 in February

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Expansion of Abu Dhabi’s bike share system started in Masdar City on Thursday, and was celebrated with a cycle ride around the area.

Around 30 people cycled the 2.6km trail from IRENA Headquarters to Masdar Park, to celebrate Cyacle’s two new stations, which are located in these areas.

Shaikh Theyab Bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a sports enthusiast who climbed Mount Everest last year, was among the cyclists, and was trying the bikes for the first time.

“I am glad to see the expansion of the bikes in the city and I hope it picks up. It’s not just about a mode of transport but it also promotes an active, healthy lifestyle,” Shaikh Theyab told Gulf News.

“I hope to see more people in Abu Dhabi using them [bikes], whether it’s for recreational use or for transport.”

“Abu Dhabi is a beautiful city and cycling gives you a different view of the city; there are a lot of things that you don’t see when you are in a car or on a bus,” Shaikh Theyab added.

The group, which also consisted of employees from the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) who sponsor Cyacle bikes and Masdar, got to try Masdar City’s new bike trails and stop at the new developments in the area.

Many enjoyed the ride so much that they even decided to continue cycling.

“ADCB bikeshare represents ADCB commitment to sustained development and what that means for us is helping introduce good healthy alternatives and environmentally friendly activities to the community. The ADCB bike share ticks all those criterias for us,” said Sonya Santolin, head of sustainability at ADCB, who was participating in the event.

Cyacle is increasing the number of its bike stations from 11 to 50 in February. New stations are expected at Al Raha Gardens, Reem Island, Saadiyat Island and Corniche. “It is a very exciting time for us and we hope to make cycling more accessible to people across the city,” said Hani Saleh Akasha, co-founder of Cyacle.

In December 2014, with the support of ADCB and developers, Aldar and Miral, Cyacle was rolled out on Yas Island and Al Raha Beach where it slowly grew very popular.

