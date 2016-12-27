2-week partial road closure in Sharjah
Dubai: Authorities in Sharjah have partially closed King Abdul Aziz Street, located in Al Soor area, for maintenance work for two weeks.
The road closure, which started on December 26, 2016 at 11pm, will continue until 5am on January 8, 2017.
The road closure will affect motorists travelling from Al Zahra Road towards Al Arouba Road.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah assured that signboards have been installed to divert motorists while the road works are carried out.
#طرق_الشارقة: بدء المرحلة 2 من صيانة شارع الملك عبدالعزيز-منطقة السور جهة مسجد الملك فيصل، اليوم الساعة 11م@Akhbar_AlDar @Sharjahnews pic.twitter.com/320u7ZYvrU— RTA Sharjah (@RTA_Shj) December 26, 2016
The Sharjah RTA said that it has also partially closed the arterial road that connects Kuwait Square and Government Square, and will carry out maintenance for seven hours a day.
The road will reopen on Friday.
Motorists driving from Kuwait Square to Government Square have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion, especially during the morning rush hour.