Yas Island begins accepting applications for sponsorship

The window for applications closes on January 24, 2017

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI

Yas Island is now welcoming applications for event sponsorship, appealing to local and international organisers who are interested in hosting their events on the island.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Miral, the government-backed asset management company responsible for the island.

The window, which opened on December 15, 2016 and closes on January 24, 2017, is intended to bring new events that encourage people to visit, dine, shop and stay on the island. Miral has stated it is looking to work with organisers to host events between July 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018.

Abu Dhabi
Yas Island
Abu Dhabi
Yas Island
