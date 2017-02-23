Mobile
Stunning aerial shots capture Dubai desert

A collection of striking videos and pictures of the desert and the sea were shot with drones

Image Credit: Supplied
Wildlife grazing in the desert of Dubai.
 

Dubai: A professional photographer recently visited the UAE and captured a series of stunning aerial shots of both land, and sea.

In this video clip, which was watched over 19,3000 times, viewers can see 4x4 vehicles dancing along the roundabout in the most artistic way.  

Irenaeus Herok, a Polish commercial photographer based in Sydney, specialises in landscapes, architecture and portraiture.

 

🐪🐪🐪🏁 Camel racetrack

A post shared by iHerok (@iherok) on

 

 

Resting... after training... 🏁🐪

A post shared by iHerok (@iherok) on

With a following of over 19,000 on his Instagram account, Herok’s drone shots have captured various perspectives of the cosmopolitan city of Dubai. 

 

Humans vs Nature ☀️🐪 #earthpix #rangerover

A post shared by iHerok (@iherok) on

 

 

Wandering around... Oryxes 🐾

A post shared by iHerok (@iherok) on

 

 

😎👙☀️🏄🏼

A post shared by iHerok (@iherok) on

