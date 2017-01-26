Certified lifeguards must for pools in Dubai by July

Dubai: Schools, hotels and other buildings with swimming pools in Dubai must hire trained and qualified lifeguards permanently before July 2017, Dubai Municipality said on Thursday.

As per the new regulations from the Public Health and Safety Department of the civic body, these lifeguards must also possess a certification from a training and qualification company accredited by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre.

Dubai Municipality has started banning companies from issuing certificates to lifeguards for pools and beaches or engaging in any accreditation activity, except for those who obtained permits from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, said Redha Hassan Salman, director of the department.

He was addressing a meeting organised by the department with representatives of companies operating in the field of training and qualifying lifeguards for swimming pools in the emirate of Dubai. The meeting was organised as part of the efforts to accomplish the highest standards of public health and safety in the community and to achieve the strategic goals of the emirate in this regard.

Salman said in a press release that the Local Order issued in public interest, which took effect since the beginning of January, has defined the fines against anyone who violates its provisions, whether it is a company or individual, who wants to employ or work as lifeguards in swimming pools. However, he did not elaborate on the fines.

Sultan Al Suwaidi, head of the Public Safety Section in the department, explained that it is important to protect the safety of swimming pool users and beach goers by providing qualified lifeguards from companies accredited with Dubai Municipality as per the Local Order No. 11 of 2003 and its executive regulations concerning public health and safety of the community and the Order No. 2 of 2010 and its executive regulations on the organisation of the work of accreditation bodies in the emirate of Dubai.

Al Suwaidi said Dubai Municipality is keen to achieve the highest standards of public health and safety. “We have asked all hotel establishments, educational institutions and buildings that have swimming pools to provide hygiene and safety requirements in public pools, including the appointment of a qualified lifeguard, to be present on a permanent basis and the need for the lifeguard to possess a certification from a training and qualification company accredited with the Emirates International Accreditation Centre as of the first of July 2017,” he said.

Al Suwaidi said Dubai Municipality was one of the pioneers in approving the bodies that test elevators, escalators and fun games, and also approving the bodies that award certificates to lifeguards of swimming pools, since the issuance of Order No. 2 of 2010 and its executive regulations.