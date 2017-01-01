UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

New Year’s Eve extra special for some residents as they welcome their newborn

  • Baby Anaya Ranjith was the first newborn at Aster Hospital in Dubai on January 1.Image Credit: Courtesy: Family
  • Emirati Sabha Faisal was born at 2.16am.Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
  • Emirati Hind Haytham Al HadharmiImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
  • A new year baby born at Thumbay HospitalImage Credit: Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: New Year’s was doubly sweet and special for some UAE residents who welcomed 2017 with a new bundle of joy in their arms.

Four babies were born after the stroke of midnight across three Thumbay hospitals — Sharjah, Dubai, and Fujairah. While the hospital welcomed three boys, one each of Syrian, Indian and Pakistani nationality, a baby girl was born to Indian parents.

The first baby to arrive in the hospital was a boy, weighing 3.75kg, born to a Pakistani couple at 1.45am. Both the mother and baby are doing well.

Speaking about the joy of welcoming their second child on the first day of the year, 32-year-old father Shahnam Ali, a marketing professional, said, “I am really pleased that our second son was born on the first day of the year. The elder one is really besotted with the arrival of his little brother, and keeps saying that he now has a friend to play cricket with. He just loves him.”

In Aster Hospital, Dubai, four babies were born since December 31, and the mothers and the babies are reported to be doing well.

Wrapped in a baby pink blanket was Indian baby Anaya Ranjith, who was the first baby born at the hospital weighing 3.43 kilos to parents Ranjith Adate and Rakhy Ranjith.

“It’s our first baby and our happiness cannot be explained in words,” said the father, a medical engineer. “Initially we were expecting the delivery date to be January 10, but it happened to be on January 1. Anaya is such an amazing gift for us.”

He said the New Year’s Eve celebration to them was seeing their baby’s eyes open for the first time.

Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, a minute after midnight, as fireworks brightened skies in the capital, baby Athaba lit up her parents’ lives with her arrival.

The Emirati girl, born 3.3 kilograms at birth, was one of the first babies to arrive in the capital in 2017.

“It is a great beginning to the year with this exceptional gift,” said Saeed Al Mansouri, her delighted father who has two other girls and two boys. His wife had delivered the couple’s fifth child at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and both mother and baby were doing well after the delivery.

In about two more hours, Baby Sabha was born to her proud parents at Corniche Hospital, the capital’s first specialist maternity facility. She weighed about 3 kilograms at birth.

“All I can say is that it is a great feeling. All praise to Allah, who has blessed us with our darling daughter,” Faisal Al Mahmoodi, another UAE Army serviceman, told Gulf News.

Al Mahmoudi and his wife are parents to five other children, including four girls and a boy. The proud father said he could not wait to take the new arrival home to the rest of his family.

Greeting a new life is one of the most auspicious ways to start a new year, the couples added.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGNFujairah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

27 tonnes of waste from New Year’s Eve
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays