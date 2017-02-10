Mobile
UAE's Federal National Council to mark 45th anniversary on Sunday

FNC has been the largest and effective legislative institution for the representation of the people of the UAE

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: The Federal National Council (FNC), which was set up shortly after the establishment of the Union, will observe its 45th anniversary on February 12.

Since its inception, the FNC has been the largest and effective legislative institution for the representation of the people of the UAE under the umbrella of the Union. It works to achieve the aspirations of the leadership and foresee the future by exercising legislative and supervisory powers, practising parliamentary diplomacy, giving expression to national cohesion and contributing to balanced and comprehensive developments witnessed by the country, led by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The FNC contributes to the development process, with support from the wise leadership and participation of citizens in decision-making, in order to enhance its role and exercise its constitutional powers besides implementing its first parliamentary strategy for 2016-2021, which is the first of its kind in the history of parliamentary activities in the UAE and the region.

The first parliamentary strategy aims to record landmark achievements during its current legislative chapter that will help guide future legislative chapters in consolidating national unity, ensuring good citizenship and strengthening the legislative system in line with best international standards.

The FNC also aims to enhance its performance to help achieve the vision of the UAE and to support the country’s foreign policy through parliamentary diplomacy, strengthening of communication, reinforcement of active societal participation and development of internal capabilities.

In a bid to keep up with the UAE’s strategy to stay prepared for the future by implementing all necessary procedures and policies across various levels of developments, the FNC, for the first time in its history, held a parliamentary consultative forum on January 24-25, 2016. The forum discussed the first parliamentary comprehensive strategy for the current legislative chapter in accordance with best international parliamentary practices, which include vision, mission, values and goals of the five-year strategy and trends.

It also discussed legislative, regulatory and parliamentary diplomacy, along with participation, communication and empowerment of the FNC’s General Secretariat.

The strategy focuses on a range of national points to reflect the thought of the leadership, including the political empowerment programme launched by the UAE President in 2005, UAE Vision 2021, the National Agenda, the public policy of the state, aspirations of the leadership and the people.

United Arab Emirates
fnc electionkhalifa bin zayed

