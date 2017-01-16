UAE obstacle race Sandstorm launched

Dubai: Fitness enthusiasts, you will never run out of obstacle and fitness races in Dubai as a new one has been added into Dubai’s calendar.

Dubai Holding announced on Monday the launch of ‘Sandstorm’, an obstacle race open to all people with different fitness levels and backgrounds.

The new race will take place on January 27 at the Al Qudra Lakes, within the Al Marmoum Conservation Reserve Dubai. It is being held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince.

The race is set across 5km and 10km distances through four terrains — rock, sand, water and mud with more than 30 unique obstacles that blend perfectly into a backdrop of sand dunes, lakes, greenery and wildlife right in the heart of Dubai’s desert landscape.

Sandstorm will also include a dedicated Race Village facility, which will offer a range of entertainment and leisure activities for race participants and families.

Ahmad Bin Byat, vice-chairman and managing director of Dubai Holding, said the race marks the onset of 10th year anniversary celebrations of Dubai Holding Corporate Wellness Programme.

“The race also underscores our organisation-wide commitment to supporting initiatives that encourage health and well-being in a variety of forms, from simple healthy eating campaigns to organising and participating in national competitive events,” Bin Byat said.

“We are very encouraged to see growing interest and enthusiasm for Sandstorm, and we look forward to welcoming participants from across the UAE and beyond to participate.”

Registration is now open for participants of all fitness levels. To ensure the safety for all involved, full risk assessments have been completed by qualified experts, and trained marshals and first aid personnel will be on-site throughout the event.

The top three finishers under the males, females, corporate teams and UAE nationals categories will receive prizes. For more information, visit www.sandstormdxb.ae

WHAT: Sandstorm

WHERE: Al Qudra Lakes, within the Al Marmoum Conservation Reserve Dubai.

WHEN: January 27

WHO: Suitable for all fitness levels