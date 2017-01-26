UAE-India Fest begins in Abu Dhabi with colourful performances

Abu Dhabi

UAE-India Fest, a three-day event commemorating the India visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had a colourful beginning on Thursday evening.

Hundreds of Indians and their friends of other nationalities started reaching the Indian Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) premises at Al Mina area in the capital early evening to be part of the festival. They enjoyed a wide variety of art, entertainment and cultural programmes that showcased India’s rich diversity and Emirati heritage.

At the official inaugural ceremony, Emirati and Indian dignitaries highlighted the new impetus in UAE-India relations. They praised the festival as a venue for cultural interaction between Indian and Emirati communities.

Pavan Kumar Rai, Charge d’ Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, commended ISC for organising the annual festival regularly and renaming it UAE-India Fest to highlight the significance of Shaikh Mohammad’s India visit. He congratulated the ISC for its golden jubilee this year and winning the Pravasi Bharathiya Samman, a prestigious award from the Government of India.

A troupe from the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) in India gave a thrilling martial arts performance in two separate sessions. Sarod musical programme by ICCR artists and instrument show by Arshhia were well-received by the audience. A folklore named ‘Payyannur Kolkkali’ from northern Kerala also attracted the attention of visitors. Disc jockeys, dancers, magicians, singers also enthralled the audience. A Tanoura dance performance added an Arab flavour to the cultural programme.

Indian and Emirati cuisines satiated the taste buds of food lovers. A group of Arab women making traditional Arab sweets at the event had many takers.

The festival will end on Saturday night. On Friday and Saturday, the doors will be opened from 4pm to 11.30pm. Entry ticket priced at Dh10 is valid for three days and eligible for the mega raffle draw for Renault Duster car and 24 other prizes.