UAE a role model in women’s empowerment: Jawaher

Sharjah: Women’s empowerment in the UAE was highlighted on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, said the UAE has always been a leader in launching initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering women, as Emirati women have been one of the cornerstones of the nation’s development since its founding in 1971.

“We have worked alongside men in taking the UAE to its position as a major player on a global stage. Ever since the reign of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, our wise leadership has made every effort to provide women with the tools and means to contribute to society in terms of both community and commerce,” she said.

Shaikha Jawaher referred to the efforts of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, for her immeasurable efforts in supporting women. “Shaikha Fatima’s ongoing efforts have been an incentive for Emirati women to become a global role model for their unique abilities and achievements as well as their social, economic and professional status,” said Shaikha Jawaher.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Shaikha Jawaher reiterated her call for the establishment of a UAE Federal Ministry for Women.

She pointed out the UAE has already achieved many milestones in women’s empowerment and has gained regional and international recognition. “The UAE ranks first in the Arab world on women’s rights and is also number one in having women in leading and high-profile positions in the government and parliament. It also ranks number one in the world for treating women with respect and dignity. The UAE is also among top countries in women’s enrolment in higher education institutions,” added Shaikha Jawaher.