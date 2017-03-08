UAE a role model in women’s empowerment: Jawaher

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE a role model in women’s empowerment: Jawaher

She reiterates call for setting up Federal Ministry for Women

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Women’s empowerment in the UAE was highlighted on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, said the UAE has always been a leader in launching initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering women, as Emirati women have been one of the cornerstones of the nation’s development since its founding in 1971.

“We have worked alongside men in taking the UAE to its position as a major player on a global stage. Ever since the reign of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, our wise leadership has made every effort to provide women with the tools and means to contribute to society in terms of both community and commerce,” she said.

Shaikha Jawaher referred to the efforts of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, for her immeasurable efforts in supporting women. “Shaikha Fatima’s ongoing efforts have been an incentive for Emirati women to become a global role model for their unique abilities and achievements as well as their social, economic and professional status,” said Shaikha Jawaher.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Shaikha Jawaher reiterated her call for the establishment of a UAE Federal Ministry for Women.

She pointed out the UAE has already achieved many milestones in women’s empowerment and has gained regional and international recognition. “The UAE ranks first in the Arab world on women’s rights and is also number one in having women in leading and high-profile positions in the government and parliament. It also ranks number one in the world for treating women with respect and dignity. The UAE is also among top countries in women’s enrolment in higher education institutions,” added Shaikha Jawaher.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered

Also In Society

Dubai recreates the spirit of Holi
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE