Thousands take part in Terry Fox Run

‘Marathon of Hope’ returns to Dubai after four years

  • Thousands take part in Terry Fox RunImage Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
  • The Terry Fox Charity run in Festival City, Dubai. Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
  • The Terry Fox Charity run in Festival City, Dubai. Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Thousands took part in Dubai Terry Fox Run on Saturday at Dubai Festival City in support of cancer research projects in the UAE.

The 5km non-competitive run saw families, children and elderly running, walking and enjoying as they helped raise cancer awareness.

According to organisers, the Terry Fox Run returned to Dubai after four years due to popular demand, with the last run having taken place in 2013.

The charity run, held in conjunction with the Terry Fox Foundation, has no minimum registration fee to take part, with participants free to provide a donation of any value.

The funds raised at the marathon will be donated to Al Maktoum Foundation.

Daniel Murphy, chair of the organising committee in Dubai, commented, “We are delighted to have the Terry Fox Run return to Dubai and are honoured to work with Al Maktoum Foundation to support cancer research projects in the UAE.”

Dubai’s first Terry Fox Run was held in 1994 by a group of volunteers and continues to be organised by volunteers who operate with no monetary budget.

The first-ever Terry Fox Run was held in September 1981 in Canada in memory of Terry Fox, a cancer survivor with an amputated right leg, who ran more than 5,300 kilometres before passing away at the age of 22.

Fox’s ‘Marathon of Hope’ has raised awareness and funds for cancer research for the last 35 years with millions of people participating across the world.

