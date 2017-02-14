Mobile
Sandstorm brings Women’s Heritage Walk to abrupt end

4x4 vehicles used to evacuate 50 women from campsite early on Monday

  • Last tent knocked down by the stormImage Credit:
  • the remainder of women saying goodbye before being evacuatedImage Credit:
  • Final group of women leaving the campsitesdsdImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: An unexpected sandstorm brought the Women’s Heritage Walk to an abrupt stop on Monday with 50 women, who were walking through the desert from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi, having to be evacuated using 4x4 vehicles.

The six-day 120km trek ended two days earlier than planned when the women’s overnight camp was hit hard by the sandstorm.

After monitoring the weather, organisers decided it was unsafe for the women to continue. At around 3.30am on Monday, they asked the participants to pack a day bag and leave the rest of their belongings behind. The women were then quickly evacuated by 4x4 vehicles.

The support team worked through the night to keep the women safe in their tents, several of which were knocked down by the wind.

By around 4.30am, around half the women were evacuated and taken to Abu Dhabi city while the rest were gathered in one of the tents. By 8.30am, everyone returned safely to Abu Dhabi while the support team went back to dismantle the campsite.

Organisers had hoped to complete the last part of the walk on Tuesday, which was planned to take place at Umm Al Emarat Park followed by celebrations.

Instead, the Netherlands ambassador to the UAE, Frank Mollen, and his wife invited the 50 women to their residence for dinner.

“We thank Maire Mollen and her husband Frank Mollen, who did not hesitate to open their home and welcome us when we saw the rain coming. In this year of giving, it is particularly fitting that they give of their time and energy, which is the most special gift one can give. We thank them with all our heart,” Jody J. Ballard, founder of Women’s Heritage Walk, told Gulf News.

Women participants who spoke to Gulf News said they were sad not to be able to complete their journey. However, they said organisers made the right call and organised a smooth and calm evacuation.

“The desert is an unpredictable place and while we are sad to end the journey earlier than expected our team always prioritises the safety of our participants,” Ballard said.

The participants had completed 90km of the journey, which intended to trace the footsteps of Emiratis, who made the desert trip twice a year.

Some of the women planned to walk in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday so they can complete the 120km that they had originally planned to walk.

