No more Al Barsha-Al Safa salik link from Sunday

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has separated the link between the Salik gates at Al Safa and Al Barsha such that the toll will be charged every time a vehicle passes under each toll gate starting from this Sunday.

The RTA has taken this step out of its commitment to resetting the traffic flow on main roads and keep Shaikh Zayed Road (SZR) as an express traffic corridor that meets the needs of road users, international firms and business persons intending to reach their destination quickly, especially as the SZR is well served by mass transit means.

Besides the Dubai Metro Red Line stretching 52km covering 28 stations, including two interchange stations with the Green Line, the SZR is also served by public buses where 156 buses shuttle on 12 routes completing 1,400 journeys per day.

Separating the link between the two toll gates has been decided following an extensive study and assessment of the current traffic situation on SZR. It also comes at a time when the RTA has finalised the improvement of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road marked by the opening of Al Houdh Interchange between this road and Al Yalayes Road. The step also comes after the opening, by the Abu Dhabi Government, of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Road, which connects with the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road at Seih Shoaib on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. This new 62km-long corridor serves the incoming traffic from Abu Dhabi, passing through Dubai, and heading towards Sharjah and other emirates. So the separation of the toll gates will contribute to directing the transit traffic movement to Al Khail Road, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. This step is also part of the RTA’s endeavours to ease the congestion on SZR.