Nearly 12,000 join walk to help cancer patients

The walk for hope was organised to raise funds for six cancer patients in the UAE

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Nearly 12,000 people joined a walk for hope at Dubai Creek Park on Friday to help raise money for the treatment of six patients suffering from cancer in the UAE.

The 5km walkathon called ‘Mercithon’ was organised by The Samaritan Ministry of St Mary’s Catholic Church in association with Emirates Red Crescent to support the patients from Lebanon, Syria, the Philippines and Pakistan who are unable to meet their medical expenses.

One of the patients to receive help is a four-year-old Lebanese boy who was diagnosed with blood cancer, or leukaemia, three months ago and is undergoing an expensive two-year treatment that his parents cannot afford.

Organisers said the event saw approximately 12,000 people attend the walk, 2,000 of whom had registered on the day of the event. More than Dh500,000 was raised in money, they confirmed

The initial target was to raise Dh650,000 to ensure that each patient’s medical expenses for one year would be covered.

The event kicked off at 8.30am with various activities held for children and their families. The police band led the march along with officials from Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and the Dubai Health authority and the Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Dubai

The event included family fun fair, food stalls, kids zone and live shows.

Lennie Connully, parish priest at St Mary’s Catholic Church of Dubai, said the church is completing 50 years of existence in this part of the world and it was a time to express gratitude to the Rulers and people of the UAE for these 50 years of religious tolerance.

He said it was a time to pay back to the society for all the graces received through it. “That triggered the idea of ‘Mercithon’, a mercy walk and a walk for hope.”

