More than 2.1 million books given to Emirati homes

Sharjah: More than 2.1 million books have been given to Emirati households as part of the Home Library project in Sharjah.

The Home Library is one of the most significant projects launched by Knowledge without Borders, immediately after its inception under the directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the supervision of Shaikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, head of the organising committee of Knowledge without Borders.

The initiative aims to develop the culture of reading in every Emirati household. Each of the 42,366 libraries consists of 50 books donated by Knowledge without Borders.

Shaikha Bodour said the group continually seeks to invest in building individuals, both academically and culturally and this initiative is one of them.

“By setting up more than 42,000 home libraries across Sharjah, we are investing in the literary growth of hundreds of thousands of individuals who have participated in this initiative. This initiative records yet another resounding success for Sharjah’s ongoing cultural project, which aims to empower our young generations to become global leaders,” Shaikha Bodour said.

“The Home Library project aims to instill a daily reading habit among the local communities across Sharjah. Now that every Emirati family in the emirate has a personal library, they will be more motivated and inspired than ever to read and increase their collection of books. This will be a powerful source of enriching their knowledge about the world they live in, and allow them to keep pace with the cultural movement around the world,” she added.

For his part, Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Knowledge without Borders, stressed that they will not stop after the completion of the Home Library project, which was implemented through 13 phases over eight years from November 2008 to November 2016.