Maritime rescue respond to 289 missions and 73 accidents in 2016

Accidents varied between drowning, collisions between boats and ships, accidents involving jet skis and swerving vessels

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police’s Maritime Rescue Department handled 289 sea missions and responded to 73 accidents in 2016, some of which were drowning cases, an official has said.

Major Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Department of Transport and Rescue of Dubai Police, said that the accidents varied between drowning, collisions between boats and ships, accidents involving jet skis and swerving vessels.

He said the department has many ways to respond to cases in a speedy manner. “If the accident happens close to the beach, jet skis are used during such emergencies, and if an accident occurs in the middle of the sea, we use satellite technology to locate the exact location and then we dispatch a patrol boat or two.”

Major Al Naqbi added that Dubai Police are always ready to deal with maritime emergency cases and respond to them in the shortest time-frame, noting that there are eight maritime rescue points across the city. “A team of divers and lifeguards is also available round the clock to handle any mission.”

He said that Dubai Police have managed to achieve a fast-response time between six to eight minutes when it comes to dealing with emergency cases. Maj Al Naqbi has called on members of the public to be extra cautious when swimming and to avoid going to the sea during strong currents or high waves. “Dubai Police urge the community to comply with the instructions and guidelines in place and to avoid going to sea when the red flag is raised.”

He also said people can call the emergency line (999) in cases of any emergencies. “When any case is reported, we urge people to do their best to describe their exact location in order to make it easier for rescue officers to reach them.”

