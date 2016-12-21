Mobile
Malayalee workers in Al Quoz thrilled to meet CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan pays surprise visit to labour accommodation

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visiting a labour camp in Al Quoz in Dubai on Wednesday evening.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Several workers from Kerala had a pleasant surprise when their state’s chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, made an unscheduled visit to their labour accommodation in Al Quoz on Wednesday evening.

Vijayan, whose party is known as the vanguard party of the working class, chose to meet the workers before his official visit to the UAE begins on Thursday morning.

Accompanied by a convoy of officials and prominent Indian businessmen, Vijayan was greeted with applause outside the camp. A large crowd had gathered after the news of his visit spread through radio channels and social media.

After taking a tour of the accommodation, the chief minister interacted with scores of workers at an event arena.

“Though I can see only some of you here, I know you represent the tens of thousands of workers here,” he told the gathering of workers which included other nationalities.

He lauded the contribution of the migrant workers in the development of Kerala.

However, he said, Kerala has always regretted that it was never able to thank them enough.

Offering a new ray of hope to the workers, Vijayan said his government is speeding up welfare plans for them and working to give back to them.

Though he chose not to elaborate on the plans, he assured them that his government will support them.

Sunil C.K., an office boy from Thrissur, said the workers were excited to know about the arrival of their CM.

“We had read the news about his visit to the UAE. But we never expected him to come here. When I saw it on Facebook, I rushed to take a seat to be able see him up close. We are thrilled to see him here,” he told Gulf News.

Madhu Mani, an electrician from Palakkad, said the workers were hopeful that Vijayan’s government will speed up the welfare schemes and rehabilitation plans for migrant workers.

He said the current burning issue faced by most expat workers was the aftermath of the demonetisation drive in India. “I don’t know how far he could help us in this [regard]. But our families are struggling, not being able to withdraw whatever little money that we are sending them through banks,” said Mani.

