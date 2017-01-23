Mobile
Let them finish their sentences

Researchers are still learning about stuttering, but it is four times more common in males than females

Image Credit: Supplied
Sima Hall
Gulf News
 

Dubai

Just because someone stutters, doesn’t mean they have a lower intellect.

It’s an error in judgment that bullies and even some employers make.

Sima Hall, speech and language therapist at kidsFIRST Medical Centre in Dubai, said: “Stuttering is a speech disorder and is not a reflection of cognitive ability. Stutterers are perfectly competent individuals who benefit from an understanding and patient communication partner.”

The disorder is about four times more common in males than females, according to the American Psychological Association.

However, in the case of children who stutter, it can start off during their early years, when they are learning complex languages.

Hall said: “Researchers are still learning about stuttering. We know that there is a genetic link to stuttering which can explain why some people are at risk of developing the condition. There are also many people who stutter who have no family history of the condition in their family. Some young children who are developing speech and language may go through a brief period of stuttering as they try to speak using more complex vocabulary and sentences.”

Hall shared some advice for people who have children that stammer: “If your child shows signs of stuttering, it’s important that the parents keep calm. If you show signs of distress, your child will pick up on this and possibly become concerned themselves. Give them time to say what they want to say, and don’t try to finish their words or sentences for them. Fatigue or distress can worsen the degree of stuttering, so it is important that parents know how to support their child when they are having more difficulty communicating. Speech and language therapists can provide helpful advice about useful strategies and whether therapy is recommended.”

Most children who stutter recover on their own by age eight. But for those whose stuttering persists beyond this age, it’s likely to last through adolescence and beyond unless they get treatment.

Hall said: “Adults with the condition will benefit from taking their time to say what they want to say and trying not to get frustrated when they are having difficulty. In certain situations, such as speaking in a meeting or making an important phone call, planning what they want to say can be very helpful. This might be in the form of making a few notes and even briefly rehearsing their message.”

Dubai
