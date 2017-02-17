Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Keralites pay tribute to poet ONV

Dubai event celebrates noted Malayalam poet and lyricist on his death anniversary

Image Credit: Courtesy Organiser
Noted Malayalam poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair speaks as Emirati poet Shihab Ghanem, Indian filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and others look on at the 'Harithamaanasam' event at the Indian Consulate in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Keralites in the UAE paid rich tribute to legendary Malayalam poet and lyricist O.N.V. Kurup at a daylong event held in Dubai to mark his first death anniversary on Friday.

Hundreds of Malayalis and big names from Malayalam film and literature circles were present at the event titled Harithamaanasam held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Organised by an international foundation set up in his name in Dubai, the event was a celebration of veteran writer Ottaplakkal Neelakandan Velu Kurup, endearingly known as just ONV, and his rich contributions to Malayalam literature and beyond.

He was one of the few Malayalam poets to have won Jnanpith Award, the highest literary award in India. In fact, his award announcement had come during one of his visits to Dubai in 2010.

Acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, noted poets V. Madhusoodanan Nair and Alankode Leelakrishnan, novelist George Onakkoor and expat writer Basheer Thikkodi attended various sessions held as part of the event. ONV’s son Rajeev recited a poem, paying tribute to his father.

Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil poet and scholar Dr Cheran Rudramoorthi was awarded the first ONV International Literary Award at the event. ONV Young Poet Award was presented to Arya Gopi, a college lecturer in Kozhikkode, Kerala.

The event was also aimed at rekindling Malayalam poetry among the young expat generation. One session saw recitation of ONV’s poems by schoolchildren who were selected after a country-wide competition.

A musical dance show based on ONV’s works was also held as part of the event.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Hamdan shoots Dubai skies from chopper
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower