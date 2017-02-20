International 3D art festival to be held in Dubai’s City Walk

Dubai

City Walk, the distinctive urban space in Dubai, will be transformed into a stunning ‘open air canvas’ this year to showcase the creativity of the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival. A collaboration between Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and Meraas, one of Dubai’s leading holding companies, the event will see some of the world’s leading 3D artists showcase their unique art in this trendy area.

Twenty five international artists will display their 3D artworks from March 1 – 7, 2017 as City Walk’s distinctive urban space and creative vibe provides the perfect backdrop for audiences to intimately explore the 3D art on display.

Dubai Canvas is the initiative of Brand Dubai that stems from the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to convert Dubai into an open-air museum, and promote aesthetic excellence and innovation, in partnership with government entities and departments, developers, artists and designers.

The 25 artists participating in Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival will start working on their creations at City Walk during the week preceding the Festival, from February 22-28, giving the public an invaluable opportunity to watch them at work. The artists will be competing to win the Dh2.3 million Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award, the world’s first award that recognises excellence in 3D art.

Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival 2017 aims to build on the success of last year’s Festival. The 2016 event, which featured the works of a wide array of artists from across the world, received an overwhelming response from both residents and visitors to Dubai.

Mona Al Marri, Director General of Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “Meraas is an active player not only in the commercial sector but also in supporting the development of the artistic and creative scene in Dubai. Meraas has developed unique urban destinations that provide distinctive ambiences that promote innovation and creativity. These destinations represent the essence of Dubai’s cosmopolitan and creative spirit, which makes the city a vibrant venue for global art events.”

Abdulla Al Habbai, Group Chairman of Meraas said: “Our partnership with Brand Dubai stems from a shared vision to transform Dubai into an open air museum. City Walk will offer Dubai residents and visitors a platform that combines arts in its different forms: Architecture, Street Art and 3D arts. It also presents them with an opportunity to identify with their environments and enjoy the creativity that it brings. This collaboration as well is in line with our commitment to make Dubai a better place to live, work and visit and our vision of opening up the city for all to enjoy by promoting activity and creativity for a more active life.”