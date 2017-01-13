Indian mission to hold diplomat’s cricket tourney

Dubai: The Indian Consulate has launched the Diplomat’s Cricket Championship Cup to promote sportsmanship, camaraderie and harmonious relationship between members of all diplomatic missions in the UAE. The annual two-day event is being held in association with Skyline University, Sharjah.

The inaugural tournament will be held on January 20 and 21 at the Skyline University College cricket ground, said a spokesperson. “Through this event, we also wish to request participation of the staff members of the diplomatic missions, Business Council members and their respective families. We are happy to inform that teams from Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to participate in the inaugural edition this year. New Zealand has also expressed [interest] to participate,” the spokesperson added.

This initiative will be a forum for all participating embassies, consulates and business councils as an opening to build up and establish active, meritorious and strong social and corporate relationship among them. The format and rules of the first tournament will be discussed in depth by the organisers and the participating teams. The cup presentation will be held on January 21 after the final match.