Indian mission follows up workers’ death case

Minister seeks report into death of three men who inhaled toxic gases while cleaning oil tank in Sharjah

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Monday said it was in constant touch with UAE authorities to expedite the investigation into the death of three workers who died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning an oil tank in Sharjah on Saturday.

In a statement to Gulf News, it added that Sushma Swaraj, India’s minister for External Affairs was being updated regularly.

Swaraj had sought a report from the consulate regarding the three Indians who reportedly suffocated to death while cleaning diesel tanks.

“@cgidubai has informed me about the unfortunate death of three Indian nationals Kishan Singh, Mohan Singh and Ujendra Singh all employees of Al-Ameer Used Oil Trading in a diesel tank in Sharjah. It appears the cause of death is suffocation,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

“I have asked our mission to follow up investigation by the Police,” she added.

The consulate said the case had been registered with the Al Saja’a police station and referred to Al Hamriya Public Prosecution for further action.

“The mortal remains are presently lying in the Sharjah Forensic Department. Consulate is in constant touch with the local authorities to expedite the investigations. External Affairs Minister is being updated regularly,” it stated.

