Indian High School in Dubai to be IELTS registration centre

The Indian High School (IHS) in Dubai is now the first CBSE Indian curriculum school in the MENA region to become an IELTS Registration and Test Centre, it was announced.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the school and British Council, Dubai. A number of school leaders and dignitaries attended the event.The signatories of the MoU were Sunil Umrao Singh, Hon. Chairman- IHS and Nick Godfrey, Regional Manager Exams, MENA, British Council.Dr Ashok Kumar, CEO of IHS, said that it was a great step towards serving the students and teachers as well as the community.Godfrey, on the other hand, addressed the school leaders and dignitaries and thanked the school for the opportunity.

