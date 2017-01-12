Fun Drive 2017 brings together off-road enthusiasts

Abu Dhabi: Around 3,000 people in 850 four-wheel vehicles will be testing their desert driving skills in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region tomorrow (Friday), as they take part in one of the longest running off-road events in the UAE.

The 36th Gulf News Fun Drive is back in the stunning Liwa desert and will see participants travel 240km from Al Fathiya on the Hameem Road to the base of one of the world’s tallest dunes, the Moreeb Dune, located at the start of the Empty Quarter.

The annual two-day event will begin at 7am at the Al Fathiya check-in point with a warm breakfast, completion of formalities and a safety debriefing by the marshals.

The 4x4 cars will take their place in their designated space, deflate their tyres and prepare for the day’s adventure. Some die-hard Fun Drive enthusiasts have been known to arrive the night before just so they can secure their place at the front of the convoy.

Flag off is planned for 9am, however, it may change slightly depending on weather conditions, as the presence of fog creating weak visibility is expected in the area.

Every participating car will be provided with a goody bag, a case of water and lunch boxes for all passengers in the car.

The Fun Drive brings people from all backgrounds and from around the UAE together to enjoy off-road driving in a safe environment regardless of whether they are an expert or a novice.

As flag-off commences, participants will follow the lead car into the desert and start the day’s adventure.

There will be 90 marshals monitoring the event and providing support to anyone who needs it. From tips on how to tackle a certain type of sand, how to climb a dune safely or indeed to be saved when stuck in sand, the marshals can be seen with the people every step of the way.

After a day of dune bashing, the first cars are expected to arrive at their destination, Moreeb Dune, by around 4pm where they will be greeted with a fully equipped campsite where they will start to prepare for dinner and an evening packed with entertainment.

Campsite

The organisers have pulled out all the stops to ensure they create a truly memorable experience for everyone.

After a sumptuous BBQ dinner at the campsite, an evening of unmissable entertainment awaits them.

The popular Syrian Arab Idol participant, Abdulkarim Hamdan, will be performing at the event as well as performances by Bollywood dancers, a live band, a magician and a belly dancer.

Campers can also enjoy taking camel or pony rides, falconry or getting a henna design done by expert artists.

The celebrations will continue until the late hours of the evening.

Food

The quantity of food used for the Fun Drive is staggering.

Emirates Flight Catering prepared the lunch boxes for the event with:

150kg of stuffing and 48kg of cheese for sandwich filling,

140kg of vegetables for salads,

2400 mandarins,

95kg of flour,

25kg of sugar,

20-26kg of butter,

15 litters of egg liquid,

And about 10kg of dry fruit and nuts for English cakes.

Similarly 100 chefs from JA Hotel & Resorts will be preparing the dinner and the famous Fun Drive celebrations Cake with:

1500 kg of boneless chicken

4000 eggs

1800 of assorted vegetables

The 200 Kg of Desert Shaped Cake has:

70kg flour

40kg butter

30kg egg liquid

40kg sugar

30 litrescream

The next day

The only point on the Fun Drive’s agenda on Saturday January 13, is a grand breakfast and a relaxing get-together with friends and family. However, many opt to take advantage of their location and create their own activities in the desert surroundings.

The climbing of the monstrous Moreeb Dune is one of the most popular activities. Not everyone will make it to the top of the 300 meter dune that has a slope of 50 degrees, but those who do will be in for a real treat as there are no words to describe the breath-taking view from the top.

Sponsors

The success of the Fun Drive over the past 31-years has been made possible by the support of a number of organisations and sponsors.

These include:

The main sponsor of the event is Al Futtaim Motors (Toyota).

Checkpoint sponsors are BF Goodrich, Dubai Duty Free, Orient Tours, Pringles, The Off Road Company (TORC), TOTAL and V Tools.

Support sponsors are Byrne, Miraclz by Danube, Dunkin Donuts, Emirates Water, Medeor Hospital, Nature Valley, Liwa Hotel and Wildcraft.

TOTAL are the Lubricants Sponsor and vehicle numbers are sponsored by Amity University.

The event’s catering is by JA Resorts & Hotels, Mafraq Hotel and Emirates Flight Catering.

The event is also supported by Al Gharbia Sports Club and International Automobile Touring Club.