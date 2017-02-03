Mobile
Four cars destroyed as crane falls on them on Shaikh Zayed Road

Police urge caution as powerful wind and rain lash across country

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Four cars were destroyed after a construction crane fell on them on Shaikh Zayed Road due to strong winds and unstable weather on Friday, Dubai Civil Defence told Gulf News.

Two cars were burnt and one person was injured.

Colonel Firas Belhasa, head of operations in Dubai Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the crane fall near Nasimi Tower on Shaikh Zayed Road in Abu Dhabi direction. “The crane collapsed due to strong winds and unstable weather. The injured person has been transferred to a hospital,” he said.

Firefighters from Al Ittihad and Satwa stations rushed to the scene. “We received an emergency call at 1.44pm on the crane collapse. Three of our vehicles and eight firefighters reached the place within eight minutes and brought the fire under control,” Col Belhasa added.

Patrols from the Bur Dubai police station controlled the traffic which slowed down considerably for sometime.

Videos of civilians extinguishing the fire before the arrival of the Civil Defence teams spread on the internet. The unofficial firefighters claimed they had been trained by the Civil Defence.

“Those people were trained by the Civil Defence earlier. They work in the same building and implement their training in emergency cases. We praise their role in [helping put out the] fires and responding in such emergencies. It’s part of our strategy to respond to fires in Dubai,” Col Belhasa said.

However, Dubai Civil Defence has urged the public to not get involved in extinguishing fires if they have not been trained for it, for their own safety.

Police forces urge caution

In Ajman, a number of cars were damaged after a part of a scaffolding in an under-construction building in Al Nuaimia area collapsed due to strong winds, said Colonel Nasser Rashid Al Zari, Head of Media and Public Relations Department at Ajman Civil Defence.

No injuries were reported.

The emirate’s Civil Defence team removed the scaffolding and handed the site over to the relevant authorities for further action.

Col Al Zari urged all construction companies to follow safety regulations in order to prevent mishaps or incur financial losses.

He also urged all community members to exercise extra caution and avoid valley areas and keep children away from streams in valleys given the current weather conditions.

He also urged the public to avoid using mobile phones and radio in open places.

Meanwhile, the police in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah warned motorists to exercise extra caution as the unsettled weather is forecast to continue into Saturday.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution on rain-soaked roads, particularly in the mountainous areas. Police said driving in rainy conditions can be challenging.

Police and municipality workers are working to clear a number of roads in the mountainous areas, where rainwater streams have dumped mud and stones.

On Friday, Ras Al Khaimah Police closed the road leading to Jebel Jais to ensure the safety of motorists as a large number of residents from across the country headed for the mountain to witness the snowfall.

