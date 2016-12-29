Mobile
Forget sleep — this bed goes at 135km/h!

The world record was broken at an Umm Al Quwain racetrack

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: The UAE is home to a new world record, as the world’s fastest bed was recorded speeding down a racetrack at a speed of 135 kilometers per hour.    

A booking website has recently commissioned engineers to build a bed complete with four wheels and an engine modelled after the Ford Mustang GT, which is known to reach speeds of more than 241km/h.

The Guinness World Records title was claimed by renowned international racing driver Tom Onslow-Cole, on 13 December, 2016, at the purpose-built Emirates Motorplex dragstrip in Umm Al Quwain .


The Guinness World Record for the world’s fastest bed was broken in Umm Al Quwain by race driver Tom Onslow-Cole.

An adjudicator from Guinness World Records was present and confirmed the new record for 'Fastest Mobile Bed', beating the previous record of 111km/h, which was set by TV presenter Edd China in 2008 as he sped down a private road. 

Tom Onslow-Cole, driver of the World's Fastest Bed, said: "I was made-up to take the World's Fastest Bed Record [and], it was an unforgettable experience and I hope it'll stand the test of time - it'll take some beating!"

